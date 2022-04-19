Pastor, WVU instructor join forces for LGBTQ+ Safe Zone training

WVUToday

Special to the News Tribune

PRINCETON - When Pastor Sherry Phillips learned about the opportunity for Trans Safe Zone Training from faith community nurse Angel Smothers, Phillips knew she wanted to invite her congregants to learn.

Smothers, a faculty member of the West Virginia University School of Nursing, is an ally and faculty affiliate with the WVU LGBTQ+ Center, which regularly offers the training throughout West Virginia.

“We’re a church that welcomes and affirms the LGBTQ+ community as well as straight people,” said Phillips, of New Covenant Church in Princeton. “I wanted to raise awareness and help build an environment where all people feel safe and welcomed.”

Phillips, who identifies as a lesbian, said she wanted to learn, too: “I don’t understand the journey of a transgender person, so I wanted to educate myself. If there’s ever a place where all people should feel safe, it should be the church.”

Trans Safe Zone Training, offered by the WVU LGBTQ+ Center, shows participants how they can be more affirming and supportive of transgender people. Smothers has worked with the center over the last few years to offer Safe Zone Training.

“As nurses, we know a diagnosis of Gender Dysphoria—a disconnect between the gender a person identifies as and the gender assigned at birth—can be very distressing,” Smothers said. “This training is a way to build supportive communities for our gender diverse friends.”

The free training, which is based on a national curriculum, provides education about statistics, definitions, terminology, proper use of pronouns and more.

“We know West Virginia leads the nation in the number of transgender youth,” Smothers said. “We’re seeing a lot of data coming in — The suicide rate in transgender youth is nearly 40% when they do not have someone who is affirming in their lives, but with one supportive adult, that percentage drops significantly.”

Smothers said gender diverse youth need allies in all types of setting, including faith communities.

“The importance is love and acceptance—every religion has those same principles,” said Ellen Rodrigues, director of the WVU LGBTQ+ Center. “The importance of being inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community has a tremendous impact on their mental health, especially in West Virginia, where many people feel isolated or excluded from their communities.”

Pastor Phillips said a couple parents at her church have children who are gender diverse. The parents shared that the training really helped them to better understand their kids.

“I grew up in church and my relationship with God was so important to me. What I went through 20-some years ago when I came out, it was really tough because there was a misunderstanding about who I was,” Phillips said. “I didn’t feel comfortable going to church anywhere—that’s originally why I opened this church. I want to make sure others don’t have the same experience we’ve had to deal with.”

She added, “It’s important to feel embraced and loved. The church should be one place they can come and feel that acceptance.”

Anyone interested in arranging training for their faith-based community can contact Angel Smothers at angel.smothers@hsc.wvu.edu. Smothers said sometimes churches start with their leadership team or pastoral staff receiving Safe Zone Training, before offering the training to their congregants. No matter the request, Smothers encourages folks to reach out to her to learn more.

For more information or to learn about other events and training opportunities, visit lgbtq.wvu.edu.