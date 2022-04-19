Going Blue: Mineral County FRN, CASA observe Child Abuse Awareness Month

KEYSER - Mineral County is going blue, and they are doing it for a good cause.

Family Resource Network and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) have been helping to paint the town blue this month to help raise awareness for child abuse and to work to prevent it during Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Gov. Jim Justice just recently signed a proclamation declaring the month as such, and Mineral County is going strong to speak out for our community’s youth.

On April 1 people took to wearing blue for Wear Blue Day. Community members wore blue to show their support while helping to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect.

MCFRN and CASA have been urging everyone to “Paint the Town Blue” in support of the special month. Mineral County homes and business can be seen decked out in blue and with blue pinwheels everywhere.

The agencies ask those who are showing their blue to take a picture and post to social media with the hashtag #STOPCHILDABUSENMINCO.

Schools, churches, and even WVU Potomac Valley Hospital have been sporting their blue.

On Friday, April 29, the 2022 Children’s Memorial Flag Day will be held at noon at the Mineral County Courthouse lawn. The event will honor children lost to child abuse and neglect.

Heather Ack will be the guest speaker and there will be entertainment and favors. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

“West Virginia and Mineral County included has seen a surge in child abuse and neglect cases,” says Dayla Harvey, executive director of CASA.

CASA workers carry a beyond-full workload due to the amount of cases.

“We’re always needing volunteers; we can’t let a single child not have a voice,” Harvey says.

According to the W.Va Child Advocacy Network, there were 622 child abuse cases filed in 2021 in W.Va., and 202 people convicted of crimes against children.

Gov. Justice stressed the importance of keeping children safe, saying, “I urge all residents to prioritize the safety of our children not only during this important month, but every day of the year.”