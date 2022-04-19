From Abuse to Advocate: Child abuse survivor uses her experiences to help other victims

KEYSER - Childhood is usually a time for joy, fun, and wonder. It’s about family vacations, endless stories, making friends, and getting hugs from your parents.

Yet not every person has those wonderful memories of growing up.

For Amanda Allred, her childhood memories are filled with abuse, hurt and betrayal.

With April being Child Abuse Awareness Month in West Virginia, Amanda is telling her own painful story and speaking out more than ever in defense of children everywhere who are suffering from abuse similar to her experiences.

“My earliest memories from the age of 4, I was being abused,” she told the News Tribune recently. “(It was) the most horrific abuse you could ever imagine from someone who is supposed to protect you.”

Amanda’s biological father was sentenced to 390 years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing two children - Amanda and her brother. He was found guilty of 43 of 44 counts of child sexual assault, sexual abuse, and incest.

During the court proceedings in another county, the judge said the defendent showed no remorse for his crimes; crimes that will forever haunt his children and which left a young girl scarred for life.

Yet Amanda, now an adult, is fighting back, and not just for herself but also to help children everywhere.

Her story is a hard one to tell and to hear.

“I was just a small child, and I didn’t know what he was doing was wrong,” she says, explaining that “he told me he was getting me ready for when I grew up and had a boyfriend; that it was what dads were supposed to do.”

Amanda says she knew that she was being hurt and didn’t want him to do the things he did to her, and yet being a tiny child, she had no voice and no way to stop the abuse.

Amanda’s parents had divorced when the children were very young, after their mother suffered years of abuse herself. Beaten severely for years and having her jaw fractured, her mother found herself finally so broken and depressed that she got out.

She was unable to take her kids with her, however, as the judge deemed her depression a suicidal risk and granted custody to the father.

Amanda’s mother and grandmother never stopped calling Child Protective Services, fighting and trying to get the kids out of danger. None of it helped, however, and when CPS did look into the situation, their father knew what to do.

“Dad always told us what to say if CPS came to talk to us at the school,” Amanda explained. “He would tell us that he would kill us, or find our mom and kill her if we told.”

Amanda said that at times he would put a gun to their heads and walk them out to the hill by their house to show them where he would throw their bodies.

“We were so scared; we did as we were told,” she said.

Others, including teachers, made calls trying to help as well, but those calls also never resulted in anything.

“People knew we were being hurt; they called but we never spoke about it,” Amanda said.

It would take years for help to come, and Amanda and her brother would continue to live that nightmare.

“We lived in two trailers that had been cut in half and then tried to be put together,” she recalls. ”The roof leaked and it was horrible living conditions.” Amanda says she doesn’t remember a time in her childhood that her hair didn’t itch from lice or burn from the chemicals poured on her to rid her of the lice.

“He would pour kerosene on our heads and other chemicals; we always had these chemical burns on our scalps and foreheads from the stuff he would put on us,” she says. “Teachers saw the burns and more calls would be made.”

Eventually the man would take his daughter and shave her head. This only added to the ridicule that Amanda received from other kids.

“We were constantly made fun of and teased for lice, dirty clothes, and our house,” she says.

Amanda adds that she never cried when he shaved her head.

“I was used to abuse and I expected it; it was just another day getting my head shaved. A young girl with no hair, the teasing, it was all more to add to what was already a nightmare we had been living,” she says. “The other stuff was worse.”

Amanda’s abuse was every day and she was never given a break.

“We got up and walked to the bus stop, we came home and went to our rooms till he came to hurt us and that was our daily life,” she says.

She remembers that her father would often pick them up by the hair behind their ears and throw them across the room. “He laughed as he did it; it was funny to him.”

It seems that Amanda and her brother weren’t the only victims of their father’s abuse.

She says there was many animals and pets that went missing in the area, and someone was always looking for their pet that came up missing.

“Dad liked to kill animals; he did it in many different ways. One thing that was constant was he would make us clean up their bodies and dispose of or bury them,” she recalls.

“He used to take the old junk cars that he had in the yard and tinker with them, and if he could get one to run he would always play this game,” she says. “He would tie us to cinder blocks that we had to stand on, and then he would race the car towards us to see if we could get out of the way fast enough while dragging the tied blocks with them.”

According to Amanda, he never tired of using them for his amusement.

Amusement wasn’t his only need, however, and that abuse was even more horrible.

“I never knew anything else other than what he did to me; him touching me and hurting me,” she says. “It wasn’t bad enough that he … would watch porn in front of us, and then he would turn that on me and I had no way to stop him.”

Amanda also remembers a young girl her age in the area who had caught her dad’s attention. “I was told to befriend her and get her to come over to the house. I had no idea that what he was doing or planning to do was wrong,” she says. “I talked to the girl and invited her over.”

Amanda also gave the girl an idea of what awaited her.

“She told me that kind of stuff wasn’t okay and that dads don’t do that kind of stuff,” she said.

For Amanda, that was the first time she realized that other kids didn’t have the same life she did, and that her father was a bigger monster than she realized.

“It was like I had to face that he was hurting me because he wanted to, not because it was what all dads did,” she said.

Amanda says that after that she was tormented with the same question daily: Why does he want to hurt me? Finally realizing her father was wrong did not help her stop the abuse, however. Her cries, her saying no, and her fighting were no match for a heartless monster.

Amanda endured her abuse over and over, with no hope for a different life.

“There was no reason to expect that anything would ever change, and nothing would ever get better, and I simply was an empty shell at that point, disconnected from my body,” she explains.

Yet help finally came for Amanda and her brother. The two were living with their father, his new wife and her kids and CPS came to investigate because one of the kids showed some disturbing behavior. Then one of the step-mother’s kids told his other parent what had been happening.

“I will never forget the night they came, and they put us in the back of a car and I watched them bring my father out,” says Amanda.

What should have been a feeling of rescue for Amanda, a relief that help had arrived, however, was absolute sheer terror.

“We had been down this road many times before; CPS would come and dad always got us back and then our punishment was worse than ever,” she says. “I knew we were going to be in big trouble; he was going to be so mad when he came to get us. I remember bawling because I was scared this time he would kill me or my brother for sure, or maybe our mom. I was simply terrified.”

Even as they were placed in foster care and time passed, Amanda never felt safe. “I just waited for him to come; I knew it was going to be so bad when he did.”

Yet he never came, but what did come was horrible for the young girl.

“They never called our mom, because Dad told them she was dead, and they just believed it,” she says. “I was taken to the hospital while in foster care and they checked me out and all my injuries,” said Amanda. “The exams hurt, and they asked all these personal questions that were so embarrassing to talk about; I didn’t want to think about it.”

Amanda’s mom was eventually contacted and Amanda said when she came to the hospital the doctors took her into the hallway to tell her of their findings.

“I remember her covering her mouth and falling to the floor screaming,” Amanda says.

Amanda was finally reunited with her mom, yet the years of abuse and taken their toll, physically and mentally.

“We were prepared for the trial and I was told we wouldn’t have to testify in front of him; we were to be in a room alone and it would be recorded for the jury,” she says. “That never happened. We were in front of him and he wasn’t shackled,” she says. “He was allowed to approach us with his lawyer.”

Amanda said they made her testify and tell everything all over again. “It felt like it was all happening again,” she says.

Even after the trial and her dad was sentenced to prison to never be released again, it didn’t get better for Amanda. It simply got worse.

“My mental health deteriorated after the trial,” says Amanda. “It all went downhill as I became more aware exactly what had been done to me and why. I simply was too overwhelmed, with all the questions that made me uncomfortable and the exams; it made me feel more vulnerable and assaulted all over again.”

By the age of 12, Amanda was on antidepressants, and receiving counseling at Sarah’s House in Keyser.

“The realization that I had been raped for all those years and having to relive it over and over was too much for me. Every day was a challenge for me; there were triggers and flashbacks to being helpless. Every day was a bad mental day and I could tell when I woke up that it was.”

At 15, Amanda attempted suicide, and it wouldn’t be her last attempt. She was placed in Chestnut Ridge Center in Morgantown and again a year later. She had been on many different medications and tried several different types of therapy.

“I did EMDR therapy, regular talk therapy, and even electric shock therapy,” she says. “I had been on 15 different types of antidepressants and I was still not okay.”

Amanda began to self harm and has required over 93 stitches. “Self harm was prominent in my life and has required injections to help with the horrible permanent scarring that it has left me with,” she says.

“I did not know how to love myself; not after what he did to me, what he did to my body. I hated my body; my body was something that I had no control over for so long. He did what he wanted to it; I felt like I was in an empty shell, a vessel for others to do what they wanted to for their own pleasure and I hated it,” she says. “I was my own worse enemy.”

Amanda continued to work with Sarah’s House until the age of 18. Since they don’t treat adults, she simply aged out of the program. She continued to try to heal and learn to love herself.

“I don’t know if I can say that there was ever a point that I got to where I said, ‘hey I am better,’” says Amanda. “Yet there are two events that really made me stop and think ‘hey I am doing the damn thing. I am not just surviving, but I am thriving.’”

One was when she graduated high school, all while living on her own and working two jobs after recently buying herself her own car, and then again two years later when she graduated college and moved out of state.

After high school. Amanda was reached out to by a former counselor asking for help with a client. “There was a young girl who had been abused and she was very angry and they asked me to sit in on her session. I listened to her story and I told her mine,” says Amanda. “I told her that I knew she was angry, but she was going to be okay one day.”

Amanda then began to work with a West Virginia nonprofit called SHIELD - See Hear Intervene Empower Learn Defend - to help children of abuse. She spoke on their survivor panel, wrote several articles, and stayed involved with their mission.

Moving out of West Virginia didn’t slow Amanda down from her mission. Amanda started working with the Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy, participating in their “Thumbs Up Idaho” on raising awareness on child abuse and helping prevent it. She has done several benefit fundraisers, and is running their “Go Blue” program. She helps with the Super Hero Walk for kids, does a survivors support group for adults, works with collecting suitcases for kids in foster system.

In fact, recently married, Amanda and her wife Chelsie are foster parents themselves.

There isn’t much that Amanda isn’t doing to help kids who have been abused.

“When you’re put on a platform, you got to try and make a difference,” she says. “You take what you have been given and you make a difference with it.”

West Virginia had already made April Child Abuse Awareness month, and Idaho signed the proclamation declaring the same on April 12.

“I learned to take what happened to me and find a way to help a child that is facing the same struggles,” says Amanda. “I want these kids to know that their story doesn’t end there, that they can go on to graduate, have a job, and a family. “They won’t know that unless someone who also was there tells them, and tells them it is possible.”

Amanda says these kids need someone to turn to who understands exactly what they are going through, and she works to be that person.

“Why else would I have survived all of this, to have lived through all of those horrible acts and still be here?” She asks. “There has to be a reason.”

That reason, Amanda says, is to make a difference and help other kids.

“I need to be that beacon of light for these kids,” says Amanda. “In their lives it’s darkness, abuse, and they don’t know light even exists. People like me are the beacon of light to guide them through that darkness and help them find their way.”

Even as Amanda strives to help others, she continues her work and her own healing. This year, at the age of 26, she is getting adopted.

“I have never known what a father was or what it was like to have one. My mother remarried and for the first time in my life, I have a dad,” she says. “He gave me away at my wedding; he supports me in all I do, and he is exactly what I always thought a dad should be.

“So as an adult, my dad will be officially adopting me, and I couldn’t be happier,” she says.

It may have taken 26 years, but this little girl Amanda finally has a real family.