3 persons, dog injured in New Creek head-on crash

NEW CREEK - Three people were injured, with one being flown out by Trooper 5, in a two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning in the New Creek area.

According to reports, the accident involved a sedan and a pickup truck and occurred near the intersection of New Creek Highway and the Cut-Off Road .

It was reported at 11:08 a.m.

According to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, when emergency crews arrived on the scene the driver of the sedan was out of the vehicle, while the driver, a passenger and a dog were entrapped in the pickup truck. The passenger door of the truck was jammed but crews were able to gain access by removing the door and roof.

Two helicopters were requested to the scene and one person with severe injuries was flown out for treatment. A second person, who was also originally set to be flown out, was transported instead by ambulance to WVU Potomac Valley Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The third person was also taken to PVH by ambulance.

The dog that had been in the pickup was also reportedly injured in the crash and taken to an area veterinary for treatment.

Further information was not available as of Tuesday evening.