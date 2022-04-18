Mineral County to host drive-thru baby shower

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The annual Community Baby Shower co-hosted by the Mineral County Family Resource Network and the Mineral County Health Department will be drive-thru in 2022.

This will be an interactive educational drive-thru event for both participant and vendor. Like all previous baby showers, including last year’s virtual shower, this is designed to be fun, include prizes and be worth every second.

The community baby shower will take place at the Mineral County Health Department in Keyser on May 14, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. and will feature local presenters, virtual games, and freebies, along with resources.

If you or someone you know is an expectant mother or has a child under 6 months by the date of the event, please register by calling the Mineral County Family Resource Network at 304-788-9099.

This event is possible with the help of partnering agencies and PIP funds. There are only 25 slots available, so please register by May 6, 2022, to ensure your placement. Mothers will need to provide their name, phone number, email address, due date/ birth date and gender, if known.