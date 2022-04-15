Write-in candidate files to run for board of education

KEYSER - A seventh candidate has made official his bid for a seat on the Mineral County Board of Education.

Mineral County clerk Lauren Ellifritz has confirmed that Bret Ridgel of Fort Ashby has filed to run as a write-in candidate in District 3.

Deadline to sign up as a write-in candidate for the primary election was March 22.

There are three seats coming open on the board of education this year - those currently occupied by Terry Puffinburger in District 1, Lara Courrier in District 2, and Mary Jane Baniak in District 3.

All three incumbents are making a bid for re-election and will be joined on the May 10 ballot by William “Butch” Wahl in District 1, and Matthew Hansford and Harry Copen in District 3.

The seats currently occupied by Donnie Ashby (District 1) and Tom Denne (District 2) do not come open this year.

And while the board seats are non-partisan, state code says no more than two members from each district may serve, so the results of May’s election may not be as simple as voters might think.

Because the two seats not on the ballot (Ashby and Denne) represent districts 1 and 2, respectively, only one candidate from each of those districts can be elected.

Since there is currently only one representative from District 3, however, and her seat is coming open, two representatives from that district could be elected.

If two persons from District 3 would happen to be elected, that would leave either District 1 or District 2 with only one representative on the board.

Unlike the other races that will proceed to the general election in November, the board of education race will be decided in the May 10 primary.