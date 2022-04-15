Candidate Announcement: Austin Iman

Austin Iman

Special to the News Tribune

Are you sick of our values being attacked? I am too. My name is Austin Iman and that is the reason I decided to run for House of Delegate District 88. I maybe only 24 years old but I have common sense.

I know the value of hard work. I represented Mineral County in 2015 at the National Young Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., after being nominated by my science teacher. In 2016 I won first place at the National WHEP (wildlife habitat education program) competition.

In high school I worked for Knobley Farm Sport Shop and baling hay through the summers. After I graduated I went to work for State Road for a summer and then went to work cleaning and working on pulverizers in coal power plants, where I eventually got a job with the Carpenters Union building scaffolding for those power plants. Since the war on coal and energy, I found myself on the unemployment line like many of you.

Thankfully I have secured employment at Northrop Grumman. I currently represent Mineral County on the Board of Directors for Mountain Top Hunting Club.

I am simply asking for your vote to fight at the state level for you, my neighbors. The working class is often too many times forgotten, but with me will always be a priority. I feel our first amendment, second amendment and our Christian values are constantly being attacked. If you elect me you will send a clear message that our beliefs will not change no matter how much the left pushes us and tries to label us.

I still believe in right and wrong and will proudly stand for what’s right. I will fight back against the war on energy. We need sustainable energy.

The drugs in our counties are running rampant. We need harsher punishments for the drug dealers and traffickers. We need to help those that want to change and get clean but we need to send a message to those bringing it to West Virginia this is not the state you want to deal in because if you get caught here you will go away for a long time. A vote for me will be a vote for the West Virginia way of life.