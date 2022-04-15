Averi Smith is 2022 Katharine Church recipient

KEYSER - Valedictorian. Goldsworthy Scholar. Soccer standout.

Now Keyser High School senior Averi Smith has another title to add to her resume - 2022 Katharine Church Award recipient.

Smith, the daughter of Justin and Karen Smith, was named the 31st recipient of the award Thursday evening during the annual banquet sponsored by the Keyser Rotary Club at the Keyser Moose Lodge.

She had been nominated for the honor along side Hannah Felton, daughter of Steve and Misty Felton, and Alexa Shoemaker, daughter of Chris and Tammy Shoemaker.

“All three of you are and always will be winners,” KHS principal Lois Spencer told them.

The Katharine Church Award was begun in 1992 as a way of recognizing three outstanding female scholar-athletes in the senior class and was named after Church in recognition of her musical, academic and humanitarian accomplishments.

In her acceptance speech, Smith called Church “a virtuous woman” who “used her musical talents to serve the Lord.”

On a humorous note, Smith, whose sister Aubrey won the award in 2019, spoke about sitting in the audience and watching her sister nervously give her acceptance speech that year.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘thank God I will never have to go through the stress of giving that speech, as I never imagined I would be up for such an esteemed award,’” she said.

“Fast forward three years, and here I am giving the speech. God surely showed me he knew the plans he had for me,” she continued.

“Although I am quite nervous, and filled with emotions, I am feeling extremely blessed that he has honored me to be standing here. He is faithful, he is good, and he always knows his plans … even if it involves a nerve-wracking speech.

“God has shown me throughout my life he has a purpose and a plan for not only myself, and for both of these wonderful girls I have the honor of sharing this nomination with, but also for each of you here tonight.”

In addition to paying tribute to Mrs. Church as “an esteemed and well-respected woman,” Hannah Felton also paid tribute to her fellow nominees, telling them, “I cannot be more proud of each of your achievements athletically and academically.”

Alexa Shoemaker noted that Mrs. Church “was dedicated to her calling and followed her dreams” and was able to make a difference in her community.

She, too, credited God for her success, saying, “He’s given me the strength when I was weak.”

She urged her fellow students present at the dinner to never give up on following their dreams.

Rotary president Tricia Shultz also offered words of congratulations and encouragement for the three young women.

“As you move forward to the next step in your lives, remember how you got here - perseverance, persistence and determination,” she said.

She also urged them to not necessarily choose the easy road in life because the more difficult paths oftentimes lead to opportunities.

Rotarian Dinah Courrier, who has chaired the Katharine Church Award program for several years, served as emcee for the evening and shared the history of the award, as well as the resumes of each of the three nominees.