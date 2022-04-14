Local artists' work on exhibit at PSC Library

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Local artwork is currently on display in a free exhibit in the Mary F. Shipper Library on the campus of WVU Potomac State College.

The exhibit includes paintings, photography, mixed-media, textiles, and more by 12 local artists. These works were showcased in a members show in the library in the beginning of April and will remain on display until the end of the Spring Semester in mid-May on the west wing of the library’s second floor.

Visitors to the campus will need a parking permit if visiting before 5 p.m. A free temporary parking permit can be obtained by stopping by the library’s front desk. For more information on visiting the art exhibit, contact the library by phone 304-788-6901 or email psc-library@mail.wvu.edu.

Artists with pieces on display include Emily Woolman, Abby Mensinger, Steven Hanson, Marlee Lynn, Brenda Caldwell, Randy Crane, Linda Vanvranken, Wanda Broadwater, Kalee Wright, Ronald Wright, Dee Humbertson, and Maya Bradshaw. Mediums include drawing, pebble art, oil on canvas, photography, acrylic painting, and 3D pieces.

The Mountain Arts Guild is a newly formed visual arts organization within Mineral County. They are a 501c3 non-profit organization very passionate about expanding visual arts in our area. Their mission revolves around these goals: Promoting awareness, understanding, and appreciation of visual and literary arts in the county; Encouraging economic development & tourism by advocating for the Arts in Mineral County and supporting local artists and arts organizations; Facilitating the growth of our community into an established regional arts destination.

Memberships are available at student, individual, family, lifetime, and business levels. Members will receive special discounts and benefits that can be used in different ways.

“Together we can expand art appreciation in our region, support and empower artist expression, and encourage the next generation of artists,” said a spokesperson for the guild.

To learn more about memberships, visit www.mountainartsguild.com and follow them on Facebook at Mountain Arts Guild.