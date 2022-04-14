Frankfort Middle principal resigns her post

SHORT GAP - Frankfort Middle School principal Julie McBee has resigned from her position, and assistant principal Kevin Shupe is poised to step up until a replacement can be hired.

McBee sent a message out via Facebook Messenger Friday to FMS staff members, saying, in part, the decision to resign “was one that has been weighing on my heart for quite sometime, but my love for school always would push it aside. God always has a plan for us and at this time I have decided to follow that.”

Thursday, when the agenda for the April 19 Mineral County Board of Education meeting was released, her resignation was listed in the “consent” portion of the agenda.

Also on the consent agenda is Shupe’s appointment as acting principal, with the explanation that he is “to serve until the vacancy is filled.”

The consent portion of the board’s agenda is one that usually contains a multitude of personnel moves and is voted upon as a whole, rather than item by item. Often there are no comments made by the board members, but there can be if they desire.

The resignation comes on the heels of an incident that occurred March 11 at Frankfort Middle School during which some parents went to social media claiming they were prevented from picking their children up early from a dance at the school.

The parents confronted McBee and some of the teachers on duty and deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department were eventually called to the scene.

No public comment has been made about the incident by either the superintendent or any of the board members other than to say an investigation was underway, and it is unknown at this time whether the incident is related to McBee’s decision to resign.