Elk Garden to hold candidate 'mix and mingle'

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – With redistricting and many new faces on the ballot for the May 10 primary election, Elk Garden is inviting candidates to meet with residents.

A mix and mingle evening is planned for 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Elk Garden fire station so residents can ask the candidates questions about the issues that are important to those on the mountain top.

All state and local candidates are encouraged to attend as this is an opportunity for those in the many contested races such as the senate, house of delegates, county commission and school board, to learn what is important to Elk Garden and its residents.

While officials and candidates are on hand, the town is looking for suggestions for funding and resources for the community.

With rising costs for goods and services, funds for constructing a town garage and blacktopping streets are high on the priority list.

The town recently received a $1,000 Walmart grant and with $4,000 in recent years it’s a start, but nowhere near the estimated $40,000+ needed for capping three miles of streets let alone to construct a garage for the town equipment.