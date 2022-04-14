Attorney discusses blighted properties with Piedmont

PIEDMONT - The Mineral County Commission may be fine-tuning their Safe Building Ordinance, but unless towns like Piedmont have the money to tear those buildings down, it’s not going to do the municipalities much good.

That was the news from attorney Jason Sites as he met with the Piedmont mayor and council recently to discuss current efforts to rid the county of the growing problem of blighted properties.

The county commission passed an ordinance last year setting up a committee to help address the problem of unsafe properties, and is currently in the midst of updating that ordinance to exclude consideration of vegetation.

According to commission president Richard Lechliter, the county is focusing on structures that are deemed unsafe, and not properties with high grass or overgrown vegetation.

Sites says, however, the county ordinance will only take the municipalities so far in ridding their towns of blighted properties.

“I’ve been involved in this project for about five years … and I’ve spoken to Ridgeley and Carpendale about it and neither one of them liked what I had to say,” Sites told the Piedmont mayor and council.

He explained that, in the past, when municipalities attempted to crack down on blighted properties, “they didn’t have the right players” to declare a property blighted and the cases often didn’t stand up in court.

With the committee set up by the county under their ordinance, however, there will be engineers, sanitarians, and others with expertise in structure safety.

“Once you get those personnel together, they can make an opinion that it’s a blighted property,” he said, adding that “you can give them a list, they can inspect the property and declare it blighted.

“And if your report is from the right people, that would carry a lot of weight,” he said.

It is at that point, however, that the county’s involvement ends.

“The next phase is for the city to file a lawsuit,” he said, adding that it’s up to the city to either seek remediation or demolition of the property.

The problem, however, is where does the money come from to accomplish either.

“I don’t want to dangle a carrot and say, ‘yeah, we’ve got this problem fixed,’” he said. “To completely fix this problem, you’re going to have to find a source of funding.”

Sites attended the Piedmont Council meeting at the request of member Paul Coleman, who has been seeking answers for the many deteriorating buildings in the town.

Saying he wanted “to get to the bottom of what we can do,” Coleman said blighted buildings have plagued Piedmont “for 30-40 years.”

“It’s the same buildings and no matter what has been done, these buildings are still standing,” he said.

“We’re trying to get some answers, and I mean some real answers.”