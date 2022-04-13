Mineral County students earn honors at SKillsUSA event

Special to the News Tribune

FAIRMONT - Fifteen students from the Mineral County Technical Center traveled to Fairmont State University and surrounding areas March 25-26 to participate in the 2022 SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.

These students, along with over 600 other students around the state, went head-to-head to compete for the top spots in their technical fields.

Mineral County Technical Center was able to bring home six awards that weekend, including two first places - Danica Duckworth earned first place in Automotive Tool Identification and Delmer Paugh Jr. earned first place in Job Skills Demonstration open.

In addition, Scarlet Cameron earned second place in First Aid/CPR, Brigham Lott earned third place in First Aid/CPR, Jasmine Robinson earned third place in Firefighting and Jasmine Smalls, third place in Welding Sculpture.