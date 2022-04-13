Mineral County students earn honors at SKillsUSA event

Special to the News Tribune
Mineral County Technical Center students who attended the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference and Competition in Fairmont included: (front) Garrett Hart, Jared Roe, Xander Parsons, Skyler Bradley, Jasmine Robinson, Scarlet Cameron, (back) Danica Duckworth, Cortland Wierzbicki, Brigham Lott, Delmer Pugh Jr. Jasmine Smalls, Tucker Moats, Caleb Ellifritz. Instructor Kent Spencer.

FAIRMONT - Fifteen students from the Mineral County Technical Center traveled to Fairmont State University and surrounding areas March 25-26 to participate in the 2022 SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.  

These students, along with over 600 other students around the state, went head-to-head to compete for the top spots in their technical fields.  

Mineral County Technical Center was able to bring home six awards that weekend, including two first places - Danica Duckworth earned first place in Automotive Tool Identification and Delmer Paugh Jr. earned first place in Job Skills Demonstration open.

Danica Duckworth earned first place in Automotive Tool Identification at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.
Delmer Pugh Jr. earned first place in Job Skills Demonstration Open at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.

In addition, Scarlet Cameron earned second place in First Aid/CPR, Brigham Lott earned third place in First Aid/CPR, Jasmine Robinson earned third place in Firefighting and Jasmine Smalls, third place in Welding Sculpture.

Scarlet Cameron earned second place in First Aid/CPR at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.
Brigham Lott earned third place in First Aid/CPR at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.
Jasmine Robinson earned third place in Firefighting at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.
Jasmine Smalls earned third place in Welding Sculpture at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Competition.