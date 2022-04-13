Mineral County honors teachers, service personnel of the year

KEYSER - In a departure from previous practice, Mineral County chose to honor three teachers and three service personnel as Employees of the Year.

Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft and director of human resources Scott Staley traveled to the locations where each of the honorees works over the past few weeks to surprise them with the announcement.

The honorees were chosen by a committee composed of their peers, and were to be interviewed for the purpose of choosing one Teacher of the Year and one Service Personnel of the Year to represent Mineral County on the state level.

Teacher of the Year was divided into three categories, and the honorees were: Elementary school - Sue Alkire, middle school - Michelle Anderson, and high school - Scott Furey.

For the service personnel, the honorees were divided into three categories based upon the type of work they do. The honorees were: Transportation and maintenance - Hannah Rexrode, instructional support - Patricia Harvey, and school support - Denise Bruno.

“In each group, each person will interview for the title of county winner,” Ravenscroft said, adding that the interviews would be conducted in “a relaxed atmosphere” for the honoree.

He told the Mineral County Board of Education members the way in which they were able to visit the honorees on site and surprise them with their awards this year was “a bright spot for myself and Mr. Staley.”