Combined youth group reaches out to community

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Church of the Assumption and Grace United Methodist Church of Keyser recently formed a combined youth group for students in grades 6 -12.

The youth group completed a service project collecting food for the Faith in Action food pantry. On Sunday, April 3, students in the youth group collected and delivered 1,660 pounds of food to Faith in Action. Also recently the students stuffed about 1,800 Easter eggs for the community Easter egg hunt held April 10 at Keyser Middle School.

Upcoming events will include placing flags on graves for Memorial Day and attending an Altoona Curve game.

All students in grades 6 – 12 are invited to participate. For more information, call Assumption Church at 304-788-2488 or Grace Church at 304-788-2561.