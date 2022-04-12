Stations of the Cross to return to Calvary UMC

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - After a two-year absence because of Covid, Calvary United Methodist Church will present Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15, from 2-6 p.m.

Without Good Friday, there would be no resurrected Christ, and it is the congregation’s prayer that this journey will provide a deep sense of our Lord’s Passion and His suffering.

The stations tell the story from The Upper Room, where you will be offered communion, to Golgotha and beyond.

The church is located at 233 S. Mineral St.,, Keyser, and is handicapped accessible.