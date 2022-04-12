Passover: Time to eat the bread of affliction

David Shapiro

Special to the News Tribune

It is almost time to eat the bread of affliction. The bread of affliction is known as matzo. Jewish people from around the word eat matzo for the holiday of Passover (Pesah). The Passover holiday commemorates the Exodus of the Hebrew people from Egypt and their liberation from slavery, known as the Exodus. Leaving in haste, their bread had to be baked in the sun and did not have time to rise.

This year Passover begins with the First Seder on the evening of April 15 and ends on April 23. Even though the holiday of Passover and Easter always come in the same season of the year, they are quite different in their intended purposes.

Most people of the Jewish faith worship Passover in strict observance as the Hebrew Bible states, eating only unleavened bread (matzo). Even cakes and pastries must only be made with unleavened flour.

When you open a box of matzo, you are also opening your door for the great prophet Elijah to come into your home to visit your Passover meal. You pour a glass of wine and leave it untouched to welcome him into your home (Elijah’s cup). In a traditional Seder, it is also tradition to pour a glass of water for Moses’s sister, Miriam.

It is customary for the Seder leader to explain the Seder plate, which rests in the center of the table. Each food on the plate signifies something related to the Jewish descent from slavery, for example: 1) a roasted shank bone burned or scorched (zeroa) to represent the ancient Passover sacrifice; 2) parsley or green herbs dipped in salt water (karpas) to represent tears cried during the times of Egyptian slavery; 3) horseradish root (maror), symbolic of the bitterness that forefathers experienced in Egypt; and 4) a paste made from apples, nuts, and cinnamon (charoset), representing mortar which ancestors used in doing their work.

Other foods traditionally eaten at Passover are gelfite (stuffed) fish, beef brisket, tzimmes (sweet potatoes or carrots and prunes), honey cake, macaroons, and matzo ball soup.

Seder leaders ask the question, “What makes this night different from all other nights?”

For Jewish people in Ukraine, the “affliction” this year is quite real, as they are forced to leave their homeland in haste. The question this year for them may be, “What makes this Passover different from all other Passovers?”

The answer is, “It is time that we must be able to have our liberty and freedom and be able to live normal lives again, to celebrate our holy days in peace. We should be able to pray to God with free conscience and not have a dictator control and rule our lives.”

As Jews in the United States and around the world, we pray for all people, including those in the Ukraine, that we all have our freedoms and do not face another Holocaust.