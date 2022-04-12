Mineral County Art Show set for April 25-27

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - The 45th annual Mineral County Art show will be held this year in the gymnasium at Frankfort High School.

The show has been cancelled the last two years due to Covid-19.

The artwork of all the schools in Mineral County will be on display for three days: Monday, April 25, from 6-8 p.m.; Tuesday, April 26, from 6-8 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 27, during the school day is reserved for elementary school field trips.

Students have worked hard and are pleased to present their artwork to the community. They encourage the public to attend this free event.