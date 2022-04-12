Frankfort Band earns superior rating at Region IX

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort High School Concert Band was awarded unanimous superior ratings at the Region IX Band Festival on March 30 at Musselman High School.

In addition to these recent accolades, the band has been fortunate to have had three students in All State ensembles. Brynne Hartung and Jonathan Lewis were members of the West Virginia All State Band, and Isabella Ritchie was a member of the West Virginia All State Orchestra. Both ensembles performed at the WV Music Educators Association Conference on March 5 in Charleston.

Later this month the band will travel to Orlando, Florida, and perform at Universal Studios.