Fort Ashby Days to celebrate history of fort with music, parade, displays

Special to the News Tribune

FORT ASHBY - Fort Ashby Days, scheduled for April 29 through May 1, are planned as a weekend of activities for all ages.

The celebration kicks off with a concert at the Fort Museum by Shanty Irish at 7 p.m. on April 29.

Saturday festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a grand parade from the fairgrounds on Route 28 to Ashby’s Fort Museum.

At the museum, there will be craft demonstrations with a blacksmith, woodworkers, and clothiers, food tents, musical offerings, lectures, games for children, an 18th Century encampment with military drills and musket demonstrations, and more.

New to Fort Ashby Days this year is Rachel O’Connell, who brings life to the role of an 18th Century “Natural Philosopher.” Great with kids, Miss McConnell will display and interpret her collection of flora and fauna, fossils and skeletons.

Children’s activities will mostly take place in the new pavilion behind the museum visitor center. The blacksmith will have his forge behind the log museum and welcomes a young helping hand.

Jim Morris will play a collection of his fiddles and banjos that he has created from cigar boxes, frying pans, and just about anything that can be made to make a sound.

Dr. Jim Hoey, an engaging presenter, will talk about the culture and history of our region in colonial times.

Gun collectors will show their weapons and a canon will roar with fire several times on Saturday.

New interpretive exhibits of the French and Indian War will be on full display in the Old Fort Museum.

Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. All activities of Fort Ashby Days take place on the campus of the museum near the heart of Fort Ashby, 12 miles south of Cumberland on Route 28.

For tickets to the Shanty Irish concert, and more information about the community celebration, go to www.FortAshby.org.