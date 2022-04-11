W.Va. seeing improvement in jobless rates

A nationwide labor shortage has plagued many areas for the past year, and in some areas the shortages have reached record highs.

According to a story appearing on WBOY.com, some states fared better than others in the nationwide labor shortage. Five months ago West Virginia ranked in the middle of the states, according to Career Cloud rankings, with an unemployment rated of 5%. The article stated that higher paying jobs had less unfilled positions compared to lower wage jobs and minimum wage jobs, and suggested that workers were less willing to work for lower wages.

Many things contributed to the nationwide labor shortage and most can be tracked to the pandemic. According to 247wallst.com, millions of workers that were eligible for retirement but was still in the workforce decided to retire during the pandemic. With the baby boomers being at the age for a retirement, that was a large generation to leave the workforce and it left many unfilled positions.

Another contributing factor is the fact that over 1 million school age children left the workforce during the pandemic. There was less than 62% of workers that were age 16 and over, but still school age. Numbers that low haven’t been seen since 1977.

The website also stated that there was also about 2 million fewer working age immigrants in the country.

They stated that during the height of the labor shortage in November of 2021, there was 55,000 jobs unfilled in West Virginia, which amounted to 7.4% of all jobs in the state.

At one point in 2021, wvnews.com quoted West Virginia Chamber of Commerce president Steve Roberts as saying that there was a “very nice piece of business for West Virginia” looking to come to the state and hire in-state workers.” Yet after several calls Roberts said they realized that taking on the additional business was not possible due to the strain on the current workforce. The article said there were record highs for businesses that reported job openings being unfilled.

Roberts said several factors come into play, adding to the shortage. One he said was an aging workforce. With the baby boomers significantly adding the the population and workforce, we were seeing record amounts of retirements.

He also said that with a very slow rate of immigration into the United States in recent years, many open jobs were still needing filled. Roberts suggested looking into restrictive immigration policies, so that immigrants can add to the workforce.

Senator Joe Manchin recently said we need to have a reasonable immigration policy that allows people to come in to the country and work.

Many companies tried to offer incentives and sign-on bonuses to try and attract new employees during the shortage. Conagra foods was one local company that offered a sign-on incentive for employees lasting at least six months.

Governor Jim Justice announced recently the Jumpstart Program would offer a one-time payment of $1,500 for those in the state who were currently receiving unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Temporary Aid for Needy Families TANF, but wished to return to work.

This, however, was met with much criticism.

Yet within the last five months the unemployment rate in W.Va dropped from 5% to 3.2% as of February of 2022. The overall national unemployment rate is 3.8%. Those numbers are similar to where the state was in 2017.

So the numbers are saying that those in West Virginia are, in fact, going back to work. Although as baby boomers retire, and lack of immigrant workers at a high, unfilled jobs will continue to be an issue.