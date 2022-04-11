UPDATE: Two file for Westernport mayor, three for council as deadline nears

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT – Residents have a little over two weeks to file candidacy for Westernport’s May 24 election.

Candidate forms are due April 26 for the mayor’s seat and three seats on the council.

Up for election are the two council spots held by Allen Shapiro and Phil Whetstone. The third highest vote getter will fill the unexpired term of Sarah Llewellyn, who recently resigned from the council.

“I appreciate all you do for the town,” Llewellyn said of the council when she resigned March 21. “Thank you for the opportunity to be on the council for almost two years.”

Registered voters who have resided in Westernport for at least two years are eligible to run on the ballot for mayor or commissioner.

Donald “Tom” Smith and Judy Hamilton are thus far the only two to file for the mayor’s post currently held by Laura Freeman-Legge, while

Eric Alexander, Allen Shapiro and Kristie Williams are vying for the council seats.

Those wishing to serve on the council must complete the application complete with 25 signatures of registered voters living within the town and submit the filing fees of $10 for mayor and $5 for council to the town clerk by April 26.

Residents who have not yet registered to vote in the municipal election have until May 3 and anyone needing to vote by absentee ballot must request one by May 10. Absentee ballots must be returned before the close of the polls on election day.

The voter rolls will be updated on May 17 in preparation for the voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 24 at the city building.