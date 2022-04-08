Mineral County DECA students earn honors, state offices

Special to the News Tribune

CHARLESTON - DECA members from around the state gathered for the West Virginia Career Development Conference and Competition held March 5-7 in Charleston.

Five Mineral County Technical Center (MCTC) DECA members attended and returned home with two state offices and several awards.

Charity Lark and Lindsey Nash campaigned to be a state officer. They each gave a campaign speech to more than 200 attendees, completed a knowledge test and an interview as part of the process.

Lark was elected president of the West Virginia DECA State Chartered Association, and Nash was elected as a vice president.

They will represent West Virginia and Mineral County Technical Center DECA at many leadership events during the 2022-2023 school year. These events will be held in West Virginia and various locations throughout the United States.

Two sets of teams made presentations for the following projects: Project Management Community Giving and Project Management Business Solutions. Each group used the project management process to complete their endeavor and then wrote a 15–20-page paper describing their project which was presented to industry professionals that volunteered to be judges for the event.

Sophomore Grace Scott and juniors Elisha Taylor and Jaclyn Yoder placed second with their Community Giving project. The goal of the event was to raise funds or collect donations for a cause that the students believe in. This year, the team, DECA members and students in the MCTC Marketing program made and sold Mineral Bowl t-shirts. They utilized the profit from the items to purchase toys to donate to Toys For Tots.

Juniors Kayley Clauze and Charity Lark competed in the Business Solutions division and placed first in the state with their project. They used the project management process to promote and educate students about the course offerings and benefits of attending Mineral County Technical Center.

Junior Lindsey Nash competed in Food Marketing, and placed second. She was challenged to provide solutions to marketing and management problems that would be like those faced by businesses. She also took a competency test

Sophomore Grace Scott and junior Kayley Clauze were awarded coveted spots to attend a leadership academy at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mineral County’s DECA chapter has shown great expansion of leadership, communication, critical thinking, and business ideas throughout this competition. This event was a very valuable, and enjoyable, experience for the members to take classroom problems and apply them to the business world.

Mineral County students are encouraged to become involved in DECA as a co-curricular organization and compete in next year’s competition.