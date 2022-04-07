A Review: 'Damn Yankees' well worth the price of admission

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Embassy Theatre, located on the pedestrian mall on Baltimore Street, Cumberland, has opened its 2022 season with “Damn Yankees.”

Taking my seat at the back of the intimate community theatre, it was exciting to see a full house on a Sunday afternoon. As it would turn out, the audience was so appreciative and enthusiastic about the afternoon’s performance.

“Damn Yankees” is a 1955 musical comedy with a book by George Abbott and Douglas Wallop, music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The story is a modern retelling of the Faust legend set during the 1950s in Washington, D.C., during a time when the New York Yankees dominated Major League Baseball. It is based on Wallop’s 1954 novel “The Year The Yankees Lost The Pennant.”

It is the 1950s, the era of Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, and the historic rivalry of the New York Yankees and just about every other team in their league. Meg Boyd, played by local veteran actress Luann Lancaster, feels a tad blue as her husband, Joe, sinks deeper into the baseball season which, for six months, threatens to keep her a baseball widow.

When offered a unique opportunity to help his favorite team, the Washington Senators, turn the game on his heels, Joe Boyd (George Daniel Brown) takes hold of that opportunity and deserts his loyal wife. Joe is transformed by the devilish Mr. Applegate (Timothy Bambara) into a much younger man with a batting average that cannot be beaten, giving the team their long ball hitter. This is just the beginning of his seduction of the winning of his soul by this older man. He is also given access to the seductress of all time, the incomparable Lola (Tawney Jenkins).

These are the five characters who formed the hard core of the piece: Joe Boyd and his alter ego, Shoeless Joe Hardy (Al Hall); Meg Boyd, his wife; Mr. Applegate, the devil; and Lola, the ugliest woman in Providence, Rhode Island.

Bambara as the devil is deliciously funny, and has so much fun with this wickedly-unruly character. I’ve seen Bambara on stage in many different types of roles, but I found this one as one of the best he has ever portrayed. The entertainment value in Bambara’s performance is well worth the price of admission. Come this weekend, grab a bag of popcorn, and sit back and watch Bambara work it!

Al Hall was quite a surprise for me, as I had never seen him perform locally on stage. This was Hall’s first show at Embassy, after nearly a decade of absence from the theatre stage. Outside of acting you’ll find him playing all kinds of music from blues to steel drums and Dixieland Jazz. A well-rounded talent, let’s hope he brings his vocals to more productions in the area!

Playing Meg Boyd, the wife of Joe, is LuannLancaster. She, like Bambara, has graced many stages and productions all over the tri-state region. Hailing originally from Lonaconing, MD and coming from a wealth of stage experience, I saw many of her fans in the audience this Sunday afternoon. In “Damn Yankees”this was the first time I had ever experienced her exceptional singing voice on stage. B R A V O.

Lola. Absolutely one of the highlights of this production! Jenkins was vivacious, confidant, sultry and sexy, and her solo in “Whatever Lola Wants” was just PERFECT. Casting Jenkins in this role was smart, smart, smart. Director Tucker and choreographer Denise Adams - they helped Lola shine! Jenkins was told following auditions that “this show is for you”, and they were so right!!

This cast of 16 worked so well together, and that reflected throughout the production. The show lasts nearly three hours (including intermission), and it is stocked full of music, choreography, baseball, love and longing, and Applegate shenanigans. Jeff Avey (music director) pulled this cast into performing their “A” game with the score, and I’m sure theatre-goers recognized numerous tunes. The score includes outstanding performances by all - especially from the ball players. Just LOVED these “guys”!

As in any theatre production, costuming can make or break a show, and Danise Whitlock excelled with her vision of authenticity. Her talents are always the masterpieces she creates. Lola’s costumes were especially divine! Danise did double duty in this show - both in costuming and as Sister. Along with Lindsay Heavner (Doris) - their fawning over Shoeless Joe was over the top, and added delightful comedy to the show.

Another lovely surprise in watching this musical was seeing Tom Valentine on stage rather than sitting in the director’s chair. Valentine retired as Theatre Director from Potomac State College in 2015 after a string of hits on stage. He then jumped into Embassy as Artistic Director for four years. He carries himself as the professional he is, and his role as team manager Van Buren was performed with the excellence he instilled in his students during his career.

In addition to those mentioned above, other actors included George Daniel Brown (Joe Boyd/Commissioner); Hayden Davis (Henry/Mr. Weston); Sawyer Jenkins (Sohovic/Eddie/Postmaster); Robert “Robbie” Smith (Smokey); Adam Pomeroy (Vernon); Tyler Gilks (Rocky); Haley Geiger (Gloria Thorpe); Melonie “Mel” Rice (Buster/Lynch/Mabel); Mike Bambara (Mr. Welch).

The production and creative team is as follows: Brian Tucker, director and sound; Jeff Avery, music director, Danise Whitlock, costumes and set painting; Denise Adams, choreographer; Jerard Puckett, producer, lights, set team and painting; Don Llewellyn, Grant Van Pelt, Daniel Cope, and Joe Spangler, set team; Grant Van Pelt, set painting.

The production will run its final shows this weekend, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, but to ensure seating in the case of sold out performances, call 240-362-7183 to make reservations. The theatre will offer fresh popped popcorn, hotdogs and other concession items for sale at Passport Cafe in the lobby, before the show and during intermission.

Trish Morgan is a local writer, columnist, poet, actor, vocalist and theater buff who has spent many hours both on stage and back stage for numerous local productions.