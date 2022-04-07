Grace to host final Lenten Luncheon

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Grace United Methodist Church will be holding their final Lenten Lunch on Wednesday, April 13, beginning at noon.

The Rev. Sally Bartling, serving Trinity Lutheran Church, will be our guest speaker.

The menu will include cheeseburger and minestrone soups along with peanut butter sandwiches and Easter cheesecake with coffee, iced tea, and iced water.

All are welcome to attend the luncheon in the Kelley Room at the church. A free-will offering is greatly appreciated to cover the cost of the groceries.

Grace Church is located at 30 S. Mineral St. in Keyser and is across the street from CVS.