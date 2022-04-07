Elk Garden to host tree planting Saturday

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – Area residents are invited to bring a shovel and join the town council in tree planting this Saturday.

In cooperation with the West Virginia Conservation Agency and other environmental offices, 20 trees will be planted at the town park including spruce, fruit, sugar maple and flowering varieties.

In recent weeks the council have laid plastic to clear areas for seed beds and drilled the holes in preparation for planting.

While the majority of the planting will be completed starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, at least one tree with be reserved for students at Elk Garden School as they learn the importance of trees and plants and how to plant them.

Residents will get a chance to check out the new additions to the park as the town holds its annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 16, with locations for various ages including the park, fire hall and church.