Douthitt to assume new academic leadership position at PSC

Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Phil Douthitt will assume the role of dean of Academic Affairs at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser starting July 1, as current dean Gregory Ochoa resigns effective June 30.

“We are grateful to Associate Dean Douthitt for agreeing to assume the position of dean of Academic Affairs,” said WVU vice provost Paul Kreider. “He has earned the confidence and respect of the campus community as a thoughtful and thorough leader. We know he will immediately provide stability to the academic community.

“We appreciate the service and leadership of Dr. Ochoa over the past five years and wish him much success on his next journey.”

Douthitt currently serves as associate dean of Academic Affairs at the Keyser campus, a position he has held since July 2014. Prior to this, he served as the interim academic dean for 18 months.

Douthitt began his career at Potomac State in 1989 as a visiting assistant professor; in 1996 he was appointed to the position of associate professor and in 2001 was promoted to the rank of professor of computer science, a position he held until serving as the interim academic dean in January 2013.

During his 32 years at the college, in addition to full-time teaching, Douthitt has served in numerous roles, including as chair of the Division of Math and Physical Sciences, as co-chair of the Division of Liberal Arts, and as chair of the Faculty Assembly for seven years.

Committees he has served on include: the College-Wide-Review Committee, Enrollment Management Council, Instructional Programs, Faculty Affairs, Instructional Resources, Academic Standards, Committee on Committees, and the Division Administration Task Force. He has also served on numerous university-wide committees for WVU.

He was the recipient of the PSC Outstanding Professor of the Year Award for 1999 and was also presented with the WV Community College Association Outstanding Contribution Award in 1996.

Douthitt earned an associate degree in business administration from PSC, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from WVU and an M.B.A. in management and marketing, also from WVU.