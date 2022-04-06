Tech Center sporting more student murals

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Three more murals designed by the art students from Keyser High School are now on display outside the Mineral County Technical Center.

The selected designs were “Marketing” by Charity Lark,

“Nursing” by Emma Coffman, and “Welding” by Sawyer Rodeheaver.

The Mineral County Technical Center principal, Loretta Mick, Georgeanna Mansfield, and Highland Arts Unlimited Inc. (HAU) board members selected these three out of 24 submissions.

The latest murals join two others - “Horticulture” and “Carpentry” - which were created, chosen and hung at the Tech Center last year.

HAU hopes to have a total of 16 murals when the program is concluded.

“The murals will encourage young and older students to take courses that are available through the Tech Center with pride, and be able to see a future in a professional work force,” said HAU mural project coordinator Jill Baldinger. “By making these murals, I am hoping the younger kids might get interested and excited about perusing the trades.”

This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment of the Arts, with the approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. This project is also supported by local donations from Ace Hardware, Keyser Inn, Timbrook Ford, and the HAU board members.