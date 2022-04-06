Luke Council appoints Parker to Board of Elections

Special to the News Tribune

LUKE - The Town of Luke Council met in a regular business session on March 28, 2022.

The council voted to approve and enact Resolution 2022-1, Semi-Annual Property Tax Payments, effective July 1, 2022.

Judy Parker has been appointed to serve on the town’s Board of Supervisors of Elections, replacing Barbara Davis, who resigned effective March 16, 2022.

Plans are developing for the Town of Luke’s 100th anniversary celebration.

The council agreed that certified water letters will be billed an $8 service fee effective immediately.

Nominations for election petitions for the June 13 town elections are now available, and completed petitions forms must be returned by 2 p.m. on May 9. Filing fees are $10 for mayor and $5 for commissioner.

The town office and shop will be closed April 15 and April 18 in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays. Garbage will be collected April 14.

