Frankfort wins two, another potential win left hanging

SHORT GAP - Beginning with Saturday morning, it was a most interesting three-day swing for the Frankfort Falcons’ baseball squad.

There was a win against the always formidable Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, an uncompleted game against sectional rival Berkeley Springs, and a win against the always formidable Moorefield Yellow Jackets.

All in all, that’s two, almost three wins in as many tries. It's been a turn of good fortune for the Falcons on the baseball diamond. After starting the season 0-3, Frankfort has won four of their last five games to officially even their record at 4-4. That unfinished game against Berkeley Springs, halted at the start of the fourth inning, has Frankfort up 9-1 as well. The weekend started off interesting with the matchup against Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears erupted for seven runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead before the Falcons could even take the plate. But Frankfort immediately responded, and in a big way, plating five runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone for what would ultimately be a victory. After the first inning, Frankfort outscored Fairmont six runs to one to claim the 11-8 victory. “It started with us really off. David Jackson had some arm trouble a couple weeks ago, so we gave him some time off. That was his first outing back, and it was a little shaky,” Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated. “He’s going to be fine, he just had an off day and got behind. But, we also knew that they were young on the mound, so we were patient at the plate, and worked hard to get right back in it.” According to Miller, “We scored five runs in the bottom half of the first, being patient at the plate, worked some walks, and got some big hits when it mattered in the first inning there. We had the bases loaded and the top of the order up, and finished the inning like that. So, we actually had the opportunity to score some more runs. Andrew Lynch led off the inning with a walk, and then we had four straight singles. After a crazy amount of offense in the first inning, things normalized, with Frankfort gaining the edge. “Then we just chipped away and took the lead. Once we got out of the first inning, they only scored one run. So, we settled in with Noah Raines and Andrew Lynch doing a real good job on the mound,” Miller detailed. Frankfort employed the services of three pitchers in the victory, David Jackson, Noah Raines, and Andrew Lynch, in that order. Jackson went the first two-thirds innings, striking out zero, walking three, giving up seven runs on four hits; Raines went two innings, striking out one, walking four, giving up one run on three hits; Lynch went four and one-thirds innings, striking out three, walking zero, giving up zero runs on three hits. The Polar Bears used Logan Canfield, Dominick Viani, Sammy Viani, and Gunner Riley on the mound in the loss. Combined, the four hurlers struck out six, walked eight, and gave up 11 runs on eight hits. Offensively, the Falcons were led at the plate by Peyton Clark, Jesse Hockaday, and Tyler White, each with two hits. Clark hit a homerun, singled, scored two runs, and added three RBIs; Hockaday singled twice, scored one run, and added three RBIs; White doubled, singled, scored one run, and added an RBI. Additionally, Andrew Lynch and Cam Lynch each had one hit. Andrew singled, scored three runs, and added an RBI; Cam singled and scored one run; Landen Kinser and Jake Reeder each scored one run and added an RBI; Noah Raines scored one run; David Jackson added an RBI. Fairmont Senior was led offensively by Even Dennison with three hits, and Gavin Blair and Sammy Viani with two hits. Blair hit a homerun, doubled, scored one run, and added three RBIs; Dennison had three singles and scored one run; Viani doubled, singled, and added an RBI. The Polar Bears also collected one hit each from Dominick Barone, Dominick Viani, and Trevor Bigelow. After defeating Fairmont, Frankfort next started a game against Berkeley Springs. Due to a 45-minute injury delay, however, the game got off to a late start. That’s the reason play was halted with Frankfort leading 9-1 entering the fourth inning. The game will be finished. After a successful but somewhat strange Saturday, Frankfort traveled to Moorefield on Monday and defeated the host Yellow Jackets 13-1. “Things went really well at Moorefield and we excelled in all three phases of the game. Peyton Clark did an outstanding job for us going the full distance on the mound. The defense played solid behind him, and we were fantastic at the plate, scoring 13 runs on 13 hits,” Miller detailed. “Any time you can travel to Moorefield and come away with a win over a great program, especially by a wide margin, you have to be happy with the performance,” Miller explained. Peyton Clark did indeed go the distant in the win for the Falcons. In a complete, seven inning performance, Clark threw only 83 pitches, struck out five, walked only one, and gave up only one run on six hits. Moorefield employed the services of three pitchers over seven innings, Ryan McGregor, Finan Teklom, and Bryce Hines. The trio struck out three, walked eight, and gave up 13 runs on 13 hits. Frankfort was led offensively by Peyton Clark and Jesse Hockaday with three hits each, and Brady Wilson with two hits. Clark tripled and doubled twice, scoring two runs and added three RBIs; Hockaday doubled, singled twice, scored one run, and added three RBIs; Wilson singled twice and added two RBIs. In addition, Zack Barnhart, Landen Kinser, Jake Reeder, Cam Lynch, and Jacob Nething each singled for the Falcons. Lynch scored three runs and added two RBIs; Nething scored three runs; Kinser scored one run and added an RBI; Barnhart scored one run; Andrew Lynch and Noah Raines scored one run; Tyler White added an RBI. Moorefield got two hits each from Karson Reed and Alex Miller, and one hit each from Ryan McGregor, and Brice Hines, all singles. Reed scored the lone run and Hines added the lone RBI.