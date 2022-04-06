Churches join for Easter egg hunt Sunday

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Assumption Catholic Church and Grace United Methodist Church Youth Group will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. at the Keyser Middle School play area.

There will be a special area set up specifically for the younger children.

All those attending should meet at the front of the school, where instructions will be given and the start of the hunt will be announced. No early hunters, please!

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date of April 15 at 4:30 p.m. has been set.

If you have any questions, please call Assumption Catholic Church at 304-788-2488 or Grace United Methodist Church at 304-788-2561.