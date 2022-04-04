Sale of Keyser newspaper announced by pending owner, WV News

KEYSER — WV News has announced it is taking ownership of the Mineral Daily News Tribune effective May 1.

The News Tribune, which has served Keyser and the surrounding communities for over 100 years, is currently a part of Gannett’s USA TODAY Network.

In addition to the News Tribune, WV News is also purchasing the Jackson Star and Jackson Herald in Ripley. WV News is the fastest-growing media company in West Virginia, it said.

“We’re excited to be able to grow into additional communities in West Virginia, providing the important local and state news coverage, as well as sports and activities that are a part of these communities,” WV News president and owner Brian Jarvis said.

“We appreciate Gannett’s willingness to work with us in the acquisition of these publications as we look to grow our footprint,” Jarvis said. “We look forward to stepping into these communities and helping businesses and the region grow.

“We also are committed to keeping local staff in place, as well as growing our staffs in some areas of the operation.”

Jarvis said the WV News management, which is composed of all native West Virginians, is eager to work with local staff and the communities.

“We look forward to learning more about Keyser, Ridgeley, and other places in Mineral County, as well as Ripley, Ravenswood, and all of Jackson County,” Jarvis said. “We believe in the importance of local journalism in print and digital platforms and look forward to these communities joining our family.”

Gannett does not comment on transactions before they are final, the company spokesperson has said in the past.

WV News already produces eight newspapers: The Exponent Telegram, The State Journal, Fairmont News, Weston Democrat, Bridgeport News, Preston News, Preston Journal and Garrett County (Maryland) Republican.

It also produces specialty publications, including Your Bulletin Board, a print and digital private-party marketplace for people looking to buy, sell or trade. WV News additionally produces publications focused on West Virginia University sports, the Blue & Gold News Magazine and a quarterly lifestyles-oriented glossy, NCWV Life Magazine.

All of these publications are supported by digital sites while the company also operates a statewide website — wvnews.com — as well as one based out of Morgantown, morgantownnews.com.