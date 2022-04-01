Moose reception kicks off Kelley Award festivities

KEYSER - Festivities for the 77th annual Jonah Edward Kelley Award got underway Thursday with the traditional reception for family and friends at the Keyser Moose Lodge.

The three candidates - Seth Earnest, E.J. Guy and Alec Stanislawczyk - gathered with their families, along with numerous members of the J. Edward Kelley Society, several Mineral County coaches and teachers, and the Loyal Order of the Moose for a return to more normal events since the pandemic forced several changes in 2020.

Keyser High School teacher and Kelley program coordinator Carrie Rotruck spoke briefly, noting that the 2022 Kelley Award program will be her 16th year serving as coordinator.

“It is near and dear to my heart,” she said prior to introducing each of the three nominees, who in turn introduced their family members present.

Kelley Society president Matt Altobello, 2004 nominee, introduced all his fellow Kelley Society members present and had a piece of advice for this year’s nominees on the eve of the long-anticipated program:

“Calm your nerves, get some sleep; it’s ok. Miss Rotruck’s got it all under control!”

Also present for the reception and program was Stuart Brandow of Woodbridge, New Jersey. A member of the 78th Lighting Division, in which Kelley served, Brandow began attending the Kelley festivities along with his fellow veterans in 1980.

Today, at 97 years old, he was the only one able to attend.

“I love this town and I love the people in it,” he told the crowd Thursday evening. “You people are my families.”

One notable absence at the reception was that of the first Kelley Award recipient, Robert “Bob” Dorsey, who passed away Feb. 24.

“He’s not here with us physically, but I’m sure he’s here in spirit,” emcee John Haines said, asking the crowd to observe a moment of silence in his memory.

Also during Thursday evening’s program, Altobello presented the Moose with a framed map outlining the maneuvers of the 78th Lighting Division during World War II.

He said the map had been stored at the high school, and he felt it should be displayed along with the other Lightning Division memorabilia at the Moose Lodge.