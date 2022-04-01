Alec Stanislawczyk is 2022 Kelley Award recipient

KEYSER - Alec Patrick Stanislawczyk was named the 2022 recipient of the Jonah Edward Kelley Award in ceremonies held Friday morning at the Church-McKee Arts Center.

Stanislawczyk, the son of Jay and Kelly Stanislawczyk, said he was humbled to have been chosen for the honor and paid tribute to the award’s namesake - Keyser High graduate and Medal of Honor recipient J. Edward Kelley - whom he said “sacrificed his life for our freedom.”

Noting that Kelley “gave up so much for us,” Stanislawczyk said he had grown up hearing about Kelley and what he stood for.

“His selfless efforts inspired me,” he said, going on to thank his own parents for “the values they instilled in me.”

Stanislawczyk was nominated for the 77th annual award along with E.J. Guy, son of Eric and Missy Guy, and Seth Earnest, son of Clint and Brenna Earnest.

Guy also spoke of Kelley, calling him “one of World War II’s finest heroes… a legend and a hometown hero.”

Earnest said Kelley was “the prime example of a true patriot of the United States. .. He gave his all and showed what a true leader is.”

The ideas of leadership, selflessness and service above self were also emphasized by guest speaker Maj. Maurice W. Kitchens Jr.

Of Kelley, Kitchens said, “He was not only concerned about his men, but he placed the success of his men above his.”

Noting that it’s often “hard for us to do the hard right over the easy wrong,” he said one must “subordinate your pride, your ego and your emotions” in order to put others above yourself.

Keyser High principal Lois Spencer served as emcee for the program, which included the traditional telling of Kelley’s story by student speakers Averi Smith, McClairen Eisenhour, Lydia Agee and Hannah Felton.

Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard presented the colors and called the roll of those from Keyser who were lost during World War II. Jon and Bryson Bush played Taps.

Howard Barrick of the Keyser Moose Lodge announced the recipient of the award, and Kelley Society president Matt Altobello presented them with their scholarships.