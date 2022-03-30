Westernport officials told bringing back police will be difficult

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT – When Westernport residents appeared before the town council begging for a police presence in the town, the mayor and council took the request seriously, but are finding restoring police services is not as easy as it seems.

“Twelve years ago we gave up our police charter. We’ve been told it will be hard to get it back,” said commissioner Judy Hamilton.

Commissioner Allen Shapiro echoed this, adding, “We were told by numerous people at PACE (Mountain Maryland PACE - Positive Attitudes Change Everything) that we are not going to get that back.”

Grant money that residents wanted the town to use to restore the police force is not an option as the funding is only for existing police departments as an incentive for officers and to buy equipment.

As another option, the town is holding discussions with Luke about shared police services.

“I think we are going to try to pursue that,” Shapiro said, noting that Luke is looking for another officer, but has maintained its charter and has all the needed equipment. The challenge is finding officers and keeping them.

“If the two towns come together it would be more competitive with what they can offer,” said mayor Laura Freeman-Legge.

Shapiro noted that Frostburg’s police budget is $1.5 million and Oakland’s is $350,000. Putting that into perspective, he explained that the entire budget for Westernport is $1.6 million.

He said that the average cost in Maryland for each police officer is over $149,500.

“We’re not asking for 24-7, just something,” resident Kitty Mitchell said in February, noting that depending on the county or the Maryland State Police doesn’t work because they are never close by.

After the February town meeting, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department responded to several calls in Westernport and residents are urged to call the sheriff’s department with concerns.