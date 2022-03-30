PSC Jazz Ensemble to host area student musicians

Fred Kesner

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The WVU Potomac State College/Community Jazz Ensemble will host a free big band jazz festival on Tuesday, April 12.

The program, featuring jazz ensembles from area schools, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center. Participating bands include Washington Middle School, Mt. Savage Middle School, Braddock Middle School, Fort Hill High School, and Mountain Ridge High School.

The festival host, PSC/Community Jazz Ensemble, will also perform during the program.

During the past several years, the festival has developed into a popular annual event that has showcased many young musicians and their bands. The public is encouraged to attend as a way of showing their support for the education and performance of jazz music in our schools.