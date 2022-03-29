Purse Bingo to benefit Mineral County CEOS

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Spring really is just around the corner and a colorful purse is just the thing for the new season.

Everyone is invited to attend the Purse Bingo event on Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Keyser.

Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door for 20 games. Ten Vera Bradley purses as well as ten $40 cash prizes will be the game prizes. There will be door prizes too! Food will be available for purchase.

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Advance tickets are available from CEOS members and the WVU Mineral County Extension Service at the Health Department by calling 304-788-3621 or stopping by between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS). Funds raised support CEOS service projects, Dining with Diabetes, and community leadership development. Contact Patty Leasure at 304-813-2329, committee chairperson, or Liz Logsdon, county president, with questions about the event.

Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Services’ (CEOS) mission is to strengthen individuals and families through continuing education, leadership development, and community involvement for the betterment of all.

Mineral County CEOS welcomes new clubs and members! To learn how you can start a club or join an existing group, contact the Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621, or m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu.