Local director, actors involved in Embassy production of 'Damn Yankees'

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - The Embassy Theatre will be presenting the classic musical “Damn Yankees” in April.

The show will be opening Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m., with performances April 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m. and April 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.

“Damn Yankees” is a 1955 musical comedy with book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, music and lyrics by Richard Alder and Jerry Ross. The story is a modern retelling of the Faust legend set during the 1950s in Washington, D.C. during a time when the New York Yankees dominated Major League Baseball. It is based on Wallop’s 1954 novel “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.”

The production stars Al Hall as the noble young Joe Hardy, the hero who leads the Washington Senators; George Daniel Brown as Joe, the man who makes a devious real estate deal; Luann Lancaster as Meg, Joe’s faithful spouse; Haley Geiger as the vivaciously inquisitive sports reporter Gloria Thorpe; Timothy Bambara as Mr. Applegate (who you might know by several other names); and his sultry minion Lola, played by Tawney Jenkins.

The production also stars Tom Valentine as Mr. Van Buren, Mike Bambara as Mr. Welch, Danise Whitlock as Sister, Lindsay Heavner as Doris, Robert Smith as Smokey, Tyler Gilks as Rocky, Adam Pomeroy as Vernon, Sawyer Jenkins as Sohovik, Hayden Davis as Henry, and Melonie Rice as Buster.

“Damn Yankees” is directed by actor/director Brian Tucker, who was last seen at the Embassy starring as R.P. McMurphy in last season’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and who previously directed the 2018 Embassy Theatre production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Music direction is by local choral director, teacher, and performer Jeff Avey. Choreography is by Denise Adams, who last directed “All My Sons” this past August at the Embassy Theatre.

Tickets are $18, $16 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, email them at embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net, or visit online at www.embassytheatrecorp.org.