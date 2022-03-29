Giving Back: KHS senior uses service project to give back to community

KEYSER - A Keyser High School senior and FFA member who says he is grateful for all the support he’s received from his community chose recently to use his senior project as a way to repay some of that support.

“I believe it is the duty of the people who can give back to the community to do so,” Dylan Wilson told the News Tribune. “The community has done so much for me, and I thought this would be my opportunity to give back.”

Wilson, who raised a market hog and processed it in the Mineral County Technical Center Meats Lab, chose to donate some of the meat to the Faith in Action Food Pantry to help those in need.

“I chose the food pantry because I believe they do so much good in the community,” he said. “I have donated my time there in the past through tennis, Key Club, and Rotary, and I thought this was a perfect organization to support because they help so many people.”

Wilson, who is a four-year member of FFA, donated more than 200 pounds of sausage and pork chops to the pantry.

He raises market hogs for the Mineral County Fair and FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Auction.

Through the Technical Center Meats Lab, a state-of-the-art facility that gives students the opportunity to learn how to select and judge meats, Wilson has progressed to representing Mineral County in various competitions, including the West Virginia State Meat Judging Contest, where he placed as the highest individual in the state.

He thanks his Mineral County instructors - Carole Webb, Julie Sions, and Brent Ebert - for their support, encouragement and instruction that provided him the knowledge and ability not only to develop his skills and bring home statewide honors, but also to find ways to help his community.

He also has much praise for those who volunteer their time at the local food pantry.

“I have so much respect for the people who volunteer there daily; it is a lot of work,” he said, adding, “I am guided by the verse from 1 Peter 4:10 ‘Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grave in its various forms.’

“I believe if you what to make a change in the world, you must start in your own community,” he said.

Dylan is the son of Hayward and Lori Wilson of New Creek. He plans to attend West Virginia University in the fall, majoring in business.