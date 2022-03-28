Westernport Library facing reduction in hours; staff seeking letters from patrons

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT – Area residents are being urged to voice their support for the Westernport Library as postcards and letters are being prepared for the April 7 meeting with the Allegany County Commissioners.

Kathy Murphy, service leader at the Westernport Branch, said she welcomes not just Westernport residents, but all those in the area whether from Keyser and Piedmont or Luke and Bloomington, to stop in the library and sign a card with their name and address in support of keeping the library open four days a week.

The current schedule is Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and if the library receives full funding, this will continue. But if full funding is not granted, the library could lose another day of service to the community.

Also being impacted are the George’s Creek and Washington Street libraries.

“Having the libraries open now is more vital than ever,” said Murphy. “With families and children falling behind due to the pandemic, the library provides a safe space to rejoin their community and take advantage of the many homework resources, family fun and community support events like story time and WIC visitations.”

Murphy explains that Allegany County Library System director John Taube plans to take the postcards and letters in support of the libraries to the county commissioners April 7 as he requests full funding of the library system.

Murphy has collected over 170 cards so far, but she is encouraging everyone to take part in keeping this vital resource open and available.

“Each one of you has a voice and you are the reason our hometown has a library,” she added. “We’re trying to make an appearance.”

The threat to the current funding comes as state funds to the library system were reduced based on information from the 2020 census conducted during the pandemic.

The Westernport mayor and council are writing a letter on behalf of the town and others in the community are reaching out to the library.

“Your hometown library is a place to think, create, share and grow,” Murphy added.

Services include computers with internet access and printing capabilities, free Wi-Fi, photocopiers and fax services.

The meeting room provides a space for the Girl Scouts to gather, for the area WIC office to meet with local residents, and for others who reserve the room.

Storytime for children is held each Thursday at 11 a.m. and there are virtual story times available online.

Tech hours for help with phones, tablets and computers are set for 4:30 p.m. on March 28 and a book discussion will get underway at 2 p.m. March 30. There’s always something planned and residents are urged to stop in or check the website for updates.

National Library Week is April 3-9 and the library will be accepting food for fines on April 7 with $1 credit for each food item received up to $15 toward fines.

While reaching out to residents, Murphy noted that the George’s Creek branch is asking for anyone with recollections about the B-52 bomber crash on Big Savage Mountain in 1964 share their memories with service leader Regina Spiker.

“If you would like your memories included, submit them to either the Westernport or George’s Creek library,” Murphy said of a collection to be displayed in the George’s Creek history room.