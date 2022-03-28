Keyser approves $1.56M budget; here's how it compares to current year

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council approved a projected $1.56 million budget for 2022-2023 this week, which represents a slight increase from the current year.

The budget was prepared by city administrator Jeff Broadwater and finance commissioner Mike Ryan, and was submitted as required to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. It does not become official until it is approved by the state auditor.

According to Broadwater, the overall revenue increase of approximately $69,000 is expected to come in part from an increase in property tax revenue.

While the current budget had that revenue at $430,545, the projection for the next fiscal year is $454,805.

The city’s Business & Occupation (B&O) tax from businesses located within the city limits is also projected to increase - from $515,000 to $540,000.

Other areas projected to see a slight increase in revenue include utility taxes, from $170,000 to $180,000; wine and liquor sales tax, from $30,000 to $35,000; and building permit fees, from $4,000 to $6,000.

More:Piedmont passes $200,000+ budget for 2022-2023

More:Ballot a small one for Keyser city election; second supervisor files to run

More:American Rescue Plan: Here's how Mineral County's 5 towns plan to spend their money

Other revenue sources expected to remain the same or show minimal change include such items as franchise fees, animal control taxes, parking meter revenues, and hotel occupancy taxes.

IRP (Interstate Registration Plan) fees are expected to decrease, from $33,000 to $30,000.

On the expenditure side of the budget, Broadwater said devising the budget was especially challenging given the current state of the economy.

Without a doubt, costs will continue to increase into the new fiscal year.

Allocations for the mayor’s office, city council and city manager’s office were therefore slightly increased for the projected budget:

Mayor’s office: From $7,606 to $7,834

City Council: From $26,536 to $27,332

City Manager’s Office: From $16,608 to $17,106

The line item for City Hall, which includes operations and payroll, shows an increase from $171,770 to $180,358.

The police department also received an increase, moving up from $821,801 to $854,673; and the street department was increased from $250,076 to $270,000.

In addition, the budget shows increases for parks and recreation, from $20,000 to $25,000, with separate line items for the operation of the swimming pool increasing from $29,015 to $35,000 and the parks and playgrounds increasing from $21,645 to $22,725.

The projected budget also includes a $300 contribution to the Mineral County Convention and Visitors Bureau and a $5,000 contribution to the Keyser-Mineral County Library. Both of those line items were the same as the allocations in the current budget.

The 2022-2023 projected budget will be printed in the News Tribune in coming weeks.