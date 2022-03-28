Ballot set for Carpendale town election

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – The field is set for Carpendale’s June 14 election as mayor Diane Baker is unopposed in her re-election bid.

It’s also an uncontested ballot for the five council seats, with incumbents Dorrin "Butch” Armentrout, Mary Jo Hinton, Virgil O'Neal and Rev. Ken Hamilton being joined by Barbara Rapson, who previously served on the town council.

Residents who have not signed up to vote in the town election have until May 24 to register at the town hall.

Early voting will be held at the town hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6-10 with Saturday hours on June 11.

On election day, June 14 votes can be cast from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the town hall.