Cruiser purchases have Town of Ridgeley watching finances

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY -- The purchase of two new vehicles for the police department is prompting the Ridgeley mayor and council to closely watch spending for the remainder of the fiscal year.

After purchasing two Ford Interceptors at a cost of $71,880, finance commissioner Nick Imes noted that a budget adjustment was required to cover the purchase.

“That kind of straps the police department,” he said, noting that there will be no overtime. “We need to minimize spending until the end of June.”

Describing recent weeks as “pretty eventful,” Imes stated that the town has paid a large amount of bills including audit costs and paying for the new incident reporting (IR) system for the police department.

The IR system connects officers with other police agencies in the area and streamlines paperwork as it can be shared within the law enforcement and judicial system.

As the council invests into the police department, chief Erik Wyer notes that he along with Cpl. Clint Ward and the other officers have been “working hard on the drug problem” and investigations have resulted in felony arrests.

“He’s doing an outstanding job,” said mayor Bill Shepherd, describing Wyer as “aggressive, getting things done in the proper manner. He’s doing a great job for the town.”

“We’ve got a good crew here, we’re all working together,” added Shepherd.