Runners, walkers invited to 'Conquer the Dam' on May 7

Special to the News Tribune

JENNINGS RANDOLPH LAKE — Aging & Family Services will be hosting their 11th annual “Conquer the Dam” 5K fundraising run/walk at Jennings Randolph Lake on Saturday, May 7.

Proceeds from this event will support the Meals on Wheels program of Mineral County.

The highlight of this event is that runners and walkers will travel over the dam and spillway, which are normally closed to public travel.

“Conquer the Dam” is one of the most scenic 5Ks in our area. Louie Kitzmiller, race director stated, “We are anticipating a record turnout, and we hope that the community will take advantage of this opportunity to support the Meals on Wheels program, a cause and a location that is worth the drive.”

The 2021 event drew 180 competitors from around the tri-state area, as well as virtual participants.

Early registration for the event is $20 if received by May 1, 2022. The registration fee will rise to $25 after May 1.

Entry fee for individuals 18 and younger is $15, and the maximum entry fee for an immediate household is $50.

Race day registration is scheduled from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the Howell Run Picnic Area and the race will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The awards ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the race at the Howell Run Picnic area. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two male and female overall runners. Non-cash awards will be issued to the top three male and female competitors in various age groups.

Contact Aging & Family Services at 304-788-5467 or lkitzmiller@wvaging.com for applications and further information.

Applications can be found at a senior center or online at wvaging.com.

Contestants who are unable to attend in person can complete virtually by submitting a photo and their time.

The Meals on Wheels Program of Mineral County assists people who are homebound by providing a hot, nutritious meal each weekday. Designed to help prevent unnecessary institutionalization, this program helps the frail elderly maintain independence and avoid social isolation.

Staff members who deliver meals to homebound older persons often spend some time with the elderly, helping to decrease their feelings of isolation. Additionally, these staff members also check on the welfare of the homebound elderly and are encouraged to report any health or other problems that they may note during their visits.

In addition to providing nutrition and nutrition-related services, the Elderly Nutrition Program provides an important link to other needed supportive in-home and community-based services, such as that of homemaker-home health aide services, or transportation coverage, and even physical activity programs.

Jennings Randolph Lake is a reservoir of 952 acres located on the North Branch Potomac River in Garrett County, Maryland, and Mineral County, West Virginia. The lake, constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was completed in 1981. Originally named Bloomington Lake, it was later renamed for West Virginia Senator Jennings Randolph.

The lake serves as an emergency reservoir for the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Aging & Family Services is also seeking corporate and individual sponsors for this event, as well as volunteers to help the day of the race. If you can help volunteer with the race, please call 304-788-5467.