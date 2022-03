Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mineral County Assessor’s Office will be closed to walk-in customers March 31-April 8 so the staff can undergo mandatory West Virginia state training.

Staff will accept appoints by calling the office at 304-788-3753.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” said assessor Jill Cosner. “We will return to our normal schedule on Monday, April 11.”