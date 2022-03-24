CUW campaign continues; hopes to help 'ALICE' families

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND MD – Community involvement, contributions and grants have strongly answered the call during two years of the pandemic crisis, but volunteers pushing toward the April 30 deadline for local County United Way 2023 Campaign pledges are back at it. Organizing committees in CUW’s four counties – Allegany, Garrett, Mineral and Hampshire – are focused on a rising concern for local working households that are unable to meet rising costs of living that have outstripped their household incomes. As a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, CUW’s long-established process of meetings and solicitation efforts throughout CUW’s four county service area was shifted in 2020 and 2021, by necessity, to virtual communications and email as the organization’s volunteers and staff worked to set their annual budget. This year, work groups in all four counties are energized to meet an avalanche of working family needs “Data received recently is telling us that one of every two households in our service area now is at the threshold of being an asset limited, income constrained and employed (ALICE) home,” CUW executive director Michele Walker explained. “One out of every four households in our service area benefit in some way from CUW services, but recent economic impact from the combination of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent inflation means that 25% of local working ALICE households need some kind of help they are not receiving,” she added. Cliff Wendricks, County United Way board chair, thinks this fact lays out a direct challenge to local CUW volunteers and staff. “We need to hit our April 30 campaign deadline and get as close as we possibly can to our ambitious FY 2023 goals. As excited and thankful as we are about last year’s support generated in our community, a very real, very local, and very specific unfilled need is arising within our four-county service area, and it is CUW’s job to try and fill it,” he concluded. Wendricks said CUW is particularly excited that many of the campaign pledges and donations to date are coming from first time contributors.” To date, Allegany County has raised $176,221 of their $425,000 target; Garrett County has already raised $75,971 and exceeded their $60,000 target, and Mineral County has raised $32,967 of their $75,000 target. Hampshire County has raised $24,539 against a goal of $30,000.

In making the progress report, CUW officials noted that plenty of time remains in the campaign to reach this year’s higher goals, and that “change” has become a positive part of CUW’s local culture as the country hits a reset button to post-pandemic life. In the previous model, CUW followed a static two-step process of first raising funds then deciding how much funding can be offered for partner requests. Today, they are working more directly with human service providers to make programs possible and present them to potential funders as part of our daily mission, but they understand that the annual campaign is important in setting the organization’s annual budget. “It’s an exciting and challenging difference that pulls our community closer together in improving the quality of life in our service area,” Walker concluded.

If you are interested in helping with CUW programs or funding, please email michele@cuw.org, or call Michele Walker at 301-722-2700.