Potomac State honors Orndorff with 'Climb Higher' Award

Deborah Swick-Cruse

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - No stranger to challenges, WVU Potomac State College student Alexis Orndorff of Romney was diagnosed with leukemia, then went into remission only to have a relapse in the middle of a pandemic.

Recently, in recognition of her efforts in overcoming those challenges, she was chosen for the college’s Catamounts Climb Higher Award.

“I was diagnosed with relapsed B-Cell leukemia in the spring of 2021 and since my diagnosis would mean going through chemotherapy again, I had to withdraw that semester to focus more on my health,” Orndorff said.

“I underwent a stem cell transplant that summer to hopefully ‘cure’ my leukemia, but as everyone knows – there is no real cure for leukemia, just a measure to prolong the cancer from returning any time soon.”

Climb Higher recipients are recognized for their ability to bounce back despite encountering obstacles, for overcoming challenges and for staying the course. Recipients are also recognized for their outstanding work ethic, kindness and a positive attitude. And while this award is not based on GPA, the recipient must be in good academic standing.

“Alexis is truly an inspiration,” said Lucas Taylor, who serves as dean in the Office of Student Experience. “Her ability to remain positive and overcome challenges in the face of adversity is exactly what this award is about. She is an excellent representation of our Catamount culture and a wonderful human being. We all have much to learn from her.”

Though Orndorff often considered going into nursing, she initially chose criminal justice as her major, but re-evaluated her choice after her recent relapse. “After my re-diagnosis and being in the medical environment, I fell in love with nursing again and realized I didn’t choose nursing, it chose me.”

In talking with Orndorff, one soon learns that it’s not the cancer that defines her, it’s her tenacity to push through the pain, as well as her strength and endurance to pursue a future that involves helping others and giving back to a community that’s given so much of themselves to her.

When she returned to college, Orndorff took all of her courses online due to a lowered immune system. However, she persevered by completing the semester successfully and is currently in her second semester of nursing.

“I still continue to be treated at Morgantown every two weeks to monitor my condition and would like to take this opportunity to promote Be The Match, the national bone marrow/stem cell transplant registry. I would not have had the opportunity to continue my life and pursue my dreams if it weren’t for the selfless donors who signed up to help people like me,” Orndorff said.

“I’m also grateful for all of the wonderful professors at Potomac State who not only made time to help me when extra instruction was needed, but who also go the extra mile for all of their students.”