Keyser High announces 2022 Kelley Award nominees

KEYSER - Keyser High School has announced the nominees for the 2022 Jonah Edward Kelley Award - Seth Earnest, E.J. Guy and Alec Stanislawczyk.

Named in honor of Keyser High School graduate and Medal of Honor recipient J. Edward Kelley, who sacrificed his life to save his men during an ambush in Kesternich, Germany, during World War II, the award was launched in 1946 to honor the top scholar-athletes in the Keyser High School senior class.

In order to be eligible for the prestigious award, the student must have participated in either football or basketball - the sports Kelley played as a KHS student - for all four years of his high school career. The candidate must also have displayed quality of leadership, patriotism, courtesy, satisfactory scholarship, sincerity, good sportsmanship, honesty and good habits, as well as religious affiliation.

Nominee Seth William Earnest is the son of Clint and Brenna Earnest, and has a grade point average of 3.96.

He has been involved in football, basketball, soccer and track for all four years of his high school career. He has earned All Area, All PVC and All State honors in football and soccer.

He is a four-year member of the Keyser Krazies, and has been active in HOSA - Future Health Professionals and Student Council in his senior year.

He was inducted into the Academic Honor Society, and Math Honor Society, and was named to the honor roll all four years.

Outside of school, he has been active in 4-H, volunteering with the local food pantry and Toys for Children, volunteered at the local hospital and assisted with such events as the chicken dinner fund raiser for soccer.

Nominee Eric Steven (E.J.) Guy is the son of Eric and Missy Guy, and has maintained a grade point average of 4.13.

He has played football and wrestled all four years of his high school career and earned All-Regional, All-PVC and All-State honors for his efforts.

He was recently recognized as a Goldsworthy Scholar.

He has also been a member of the Keyser Krazies and Key Club for all four years, serving as class director for the Key Club. He served on Student Council and as a class officer for three years, filling the position of treasurer this year.

He was inducted into the Academic Honor Society, the Math Honor Society, and Science Honor Society.

Outside of school, Guy is an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, volunteered with the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and raised over $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital through the Pin Cancer: Wrestle for a Cure project.

Nominee Alec Patrick Stanislawczyk is the son of Jay and Kelly Stanislawczyk and has maintained a grade point average of 4.17.

He has been a four-year member of the basketball, soccer and tennis teams, serving as captain of the basketball and soccer teams in his senior. year.

He has been involved in the Fellowship of. Christian Athletes, FFA, Keyser Krazies, Student Council, and Key Club, and served as vice president of the Key Club.

Stanislawczyk was inducted into the Academic Honor Society, serving as president; as well as the Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Technical Honor Society.

He was recently recognized as one of the Goldsworthy Scholars.

He has been elected class officer each of his four years at KHS, serving as president and vice president in alternating years.

Outside of school he is an active member of the Keyser Church of the Assumption, volunteering with food drives, food delivery to the elderly, and as a Sunday school teacher for younger students.

The Jonah Edward Kelley Award will be presented Friday, April 1.