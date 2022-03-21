Dining with Diabetes classes slated in April

Margaret Miltenberger

Special to the News Tribune

BURLINGTON - The WVU Extension Service will once again be presenting Dining with Diabetes classes in April.

Participants will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to make and delicious. Recipes will be demonstrated, with the opportunity to taste each one.

Participants will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests. Everyone will receive recipe booklets and handouts.

Classes begin in April. The first class is Monday, April 4, from 3-5 p.m. All other classes will be on Tuesdays – April 12, 19 and 26 at the Burlington Union Church.

Dining with Diabetes is a once a week class that runs for four weeks. For the best benefit participants should attend all class sessions.

This class targets newly diagnosed persons with diabetes, their family members and caretakers. Past participants who need a refresher are also welcome. Classes are free but space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Diabetes is a very serious and costly disease. Research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels, eat a healthy diet, and exercise regularly can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.

Dining with Diabetes is sponsored in by the WVU Mineral and Hampshire County Extension Service, WVU Potomac Valley Hospital, and Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS).

Interested persons can register by calling Leah Kidner with the WVU Hampshire County Extension Service at 304-822-5013.