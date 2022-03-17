A 'Gold' Record: KHS, Lions Club recognize largest group of Goldsworthy Scholars

KEYSER - The Keyser Lions Club recently recognized a record-breaking 41 Keyser High School students as Goldsworthy Scholars.

What initially began in 1960 with the recognition of the top 10 academic students in the senior class has grown to a program that recognizes all students who maintained a 4.0 or higher grade point average throughout their high school career.

According to Keyser High principal Lois Spencer, this is the largest class of Goldsworthy Scholars to be recognized since the program began.

A spokesperson for the Keyser Lions Club said, “The Goldsworthy Scholars have proven to themselves, their families, peers and educators their desire of academic achievement and future success following high school.”

The Goldsworthy Scholar program is named in memory of former Keyser Lions Club member and Keyser High School principal James Goldsworthy. Goldsworthy’s son James Goldsworthy Jr., a member of the Keyser Lions Club, continued to support the program until his death in 2021. This year, Jim’s cousin, Cyndy Goldsworthy, who formerly taught journalism at Keyser High, was able to join the Lions Club members in recognizing the students at the school.

The students recognized as 2022 Goldsworthy Scholars were as follows:

• Lydia Agee (parent/guardian - Kimberly Junkins)

• Laurren Annable (parent/guardian - Stephanie VanMeter)

• Anastasis Barrett (parents/guardians - James and Heidi Barrett)

• Everlie Battko (parent/guardian - Tina Battko)

• Harris Boggs (parents/guardians - Bill and Dawn Boggs)

• Samuel Bradfield (parents/guardians - Carl and Jennifer Bradfield)

• Zoey Braithwaite (parent/guardian - Amanda Merritt)

• Madalyn Broadwater (parents/guardians - Jeff and Mendy Broadwater)

• Bryson Bush (parents/guardians - Brant and Amy Bush)

• Abigail Davis (parent/guardian - Stephanie Davis)

• Jayden Delaney (parents/guardians - Mike and Dianne Delaney)

• McClairen Eisenhour (parents/guardians - Jerry and Hannah Eisenhour)

• Hannah Felton (parents/guardians - Steve and Misty Felton)

• EJ Guy (parents/guardians - Eric and Missy Guy)

• Samuel Hamric (parents/guardians - Mark Hamric and Marcy Cryser)

• Thomas Hardy (parent/guardian - Roy Hardy)

• Eric Harvey (parents/guardians - Gregory and Patricia Harvey)

• Kaitlin Heavener (parents/guardians - Wayne and Karen Heavener)

• Corey Kasun (parents/guardians - David and Teresa Kasun)

• Kaelyn Kesner (parents/guardians - Brian and Tracy Kesner)

• Alli Knaggs (parents/guardians - Duston and Leah Knaggs)

• Janiah Layton (parents/guardians - Shannon Layton and Jessica Smith)

• Hanna Loar (parent/guardian - Cristi Loar)

• Ryan McRobie (parents/guardians - Aaron and Karen McRobie)

• Kerra Miller

• Saige Miller (parents/guardians - Chance and Kimberly Miller)

• Gabriel Pezzanite

• Hunter Powell (parents/guardians - Michael and Sheila Powell)

• Alexis Reid (parents/guardians - Brian and Natalie Gillaspie)

• Blake Rogers (parents/guardians - Anthony and Lisa Rogers)

• Amaya Runion (parent/guardian - Latisha Horton)

• Alexa Shoemaker (parents/guardians - Chris and Tammy Shoemaker)

• Dimitri Shultz (parents/guardians - James and Tricia Shultz)

• Abigail Smith (parents/guardians - Mike and Natalie Smith)

• Alyson Smith (parents/guardians - Casey and Nyssa Smith)

• Amber Smith (parents/guardians - Mike and Natalie Smith)

• Averi Smith (parents/guardians - Justin and Karen Smith)

• Alec Stanislawczyk (parents/guardians - Jay and Kelly Stanislawczyk)

• Jordan Stickley (parents/guardians - Chris and Cindy Stickley)

• Lennon Thomas (parents/guardians - Scott and Paula Thomas)

• Lily Tucker (parents/guardians - Brian and Melissa Tucker)